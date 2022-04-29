Friday
At MTTC Iphitos
Munich
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
MUNICH (AP) _ Results Friday from BMW Open by American Express at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Miomir Kecmanovic (7), Serbia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (4), Georgia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.