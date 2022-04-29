Friday

At MTTC Iphitos

Munich

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

MUNICH (AP) _ Results Friday from BMW Open by American Express at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Miomir Kecmanovic (7), Serbia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (4), Georgia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you