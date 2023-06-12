Monday

At Tennis Club Weissenhof

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €718,410

Surface: Grass

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Boss Open at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff and Oscar Otte, Germany, 7-6 (0), 3-6, 12-10.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (1), Australia, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-0, 6-3.

