Tuesday

At Tennis Club Weissenhof

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €718,410

Surface: Grass

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Boss Open at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Christopher O'Connell, Australia, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (3), Mexico, def. Marcos Giron, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-1, 7-5.

Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Frances Tiafoe and William Blumberg, United States, 7-6 (9), 6-4.

