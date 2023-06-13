Tuesday
At Tennis Club Weissenhof
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €718,410
Surface: Grass
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Boss Open at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.
Christopher O'Connell, Australia, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (3), Mexico, def. Marcos Giron, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-1, 7-5.
Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Frances Tiafoe and William Blumberg, United States, 7-6 (9), 6-4.
