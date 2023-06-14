Wednesday
At Tennis Club Weissenhof
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €718,410
Surface: Grass
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Boss Open at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Christopher O'Connell, Australia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Hubert Hurkacz (4), Poland, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
Lorenzo Musetti (6), Italy, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-3, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-4, 7-5.
Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
