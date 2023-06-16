Friday
At Tennis Club Weissenhof
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €718,410
Surface: Grass
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Friday from Boss Open at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Frances Tiafoe (3), United States, def. Lorenzo Musetti (6), Italy, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, def. Dustin Brown, Jamaica, and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, walkover.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, 6-3, 6-3.
