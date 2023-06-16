Friday

At Tennis Club Weissenhof

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €718,410

Surface: Grass

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Friday from Boss Open at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Frances Tiafoe (3), United States, def. Lorenzo Musetti (6), Italy, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, def. Dustin Brown, Jamaica, and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, walkover.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, 6-3, 6-3.

