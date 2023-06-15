Thursday
At Tennis Club Weissenhof
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €718,410
Surface: Grass
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Boss Open at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Yibing Wu, China, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (3), Mexico, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (1), Australia, def. Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-1, 7-5.
