Thursday

At Tennis Club Weissenhof

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €718,410

Surface: Grass

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Boss Open at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Yibing Wu, China, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (3), Mexico, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (1), Australia, def. Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-1, 7-5.

