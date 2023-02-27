Monday
At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica
Santiago, Chile
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Red clay
SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Monday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-2, 6-0.
Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Pedro Cachin (7), Argentina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Andrea Pellegrino and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Alex Lawson, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
