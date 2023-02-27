Monday

At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica

Santiago, Chile

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Red clay

SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Monday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-2, 6-0.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Pedro Cachin (7), Argentina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Andrea Pellegrino and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Alex Lawson, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

