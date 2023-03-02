Thursday
At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica
Santiago, Chile
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Red clay
SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (2).
Laslo Djere (6), Serbia, def. Riccardo Bonadio, Italy, 7-5, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Andrea Pellegrino and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Nicolas Barrientos (3), Colombia, 7-6 (12), 6-3.
