Wednesday

At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica

Santiago, Chile

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Red clay

SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Lorenzo Musetti (1), Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (1), Argentina, def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-1, 6-1.

N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (2), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9.

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Nicolas Barrientos (3), Colombia, def. Sergio Martos Gornes and Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

