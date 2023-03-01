Wednesday
At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica
Santiago, Chile
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Red clay
SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Lorenzo Musetti (1), Italy, 6-4, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (1), Argentina, def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-1, 6-1.
N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (2), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9.
Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Nicolas Barrientos (3), Colombia, def. Sergio Martos Gornes and Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
