Tuesday

At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica

Santiago, Chile

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Red clay

SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Argentina, 6-1, 6-3.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-1, ret.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.

Laslo Djere (6), Serbia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Pedro Cachin and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.

Alejandro Tabilo and Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chile, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, and Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-3, 6-3.

