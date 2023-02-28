Tuesday
At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica
Santiago, Chile
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Red clay
SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Argentina, 6-1, 6-3.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-1, 7-6 (1).
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-1, ret.
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.
Laslo Djere (6), Serbia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.
Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3).
Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Pedro Cachin and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.
Alejandro Tabilo and Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chile, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, and Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-3, 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.