Tuesday
At The Queen's Club
London
Purse: €2,134,520
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Cinch Championships at The Queen's Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Sam Querrey, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman (5), Argentina, 6-1, 6-4.
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Quentin Halys, France, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4.
Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Paul Jubb, Britain, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1.
Ryan Peniston, Britain, def. Casper Ruud (1), Norway, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2).
Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.
Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Matteo Berrettini (2), Italy, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.