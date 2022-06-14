Tuesday

At The Queen's Club

London

Purse: €2,134,520

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Cinch Championships at The Queen's Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman (5), Argentina, 6-1, 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Quentin Halys, France, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Paul Jubb, Britain, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1.

Ryan Peniston, Britain, def. Casper Ruud (1), Norway, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2).

Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini (2), Italy, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.

