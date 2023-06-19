Monday

At The Queen's Club

London

Purse: €2,195,175

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from Cinch Championships at The Queen's Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Ryan Peniston, Britain, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie (5), Britain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Taylor Fritz, United States, and Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (4), Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Matwe Middelkoop and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.

