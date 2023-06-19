Monday
At The Queen's Club
London
Purse: €2,195,175
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from Cinch Championships at The Queen's Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Ryan Peniston, Britain, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-2.
Cameron Norrie (5), Britain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Taylor Fritz, United States, and Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (4), Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Matwe Middelkoop and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.