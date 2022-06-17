Friday

At The Queen's Club

London

Purse: €2,134,520

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from Cinch Championships at The Queen's Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini (2), Italy, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Ryan Peniston, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Marin Cilic (7), Croatia, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 10-8.

