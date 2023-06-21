Wednesday
At The Queen's Club
London
Purse: €2,195,175
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Cinch Championships at The Queen's Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Lorenzo Musetti (6), Italy, def. Ben Shelton, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (5).
