Thursday

At The Queen's Club

London

Purse: €2,195,175

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from Cinch Championships at The Queen's Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Alex de Minaur (7), Australia, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Taylor Fritz (3), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

