Thursday
At The Queen's Club
London
Purse: €2,195,175
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from Cinch Championships at The Queen's Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Alex de Minaur (7), Australia, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.
Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Taylor Fritz (3), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
