Friday

At The Queen's Club

London

Purse: €2,195,175

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from Cinch Championships at The Queen's Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur (7), Australia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Holger Rune (2), Denmark, def. Lorenzo Musetti (6), Italy, 6-4, 7-5.

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Cameron Norrie (5), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Taylor Fritz, United States, and Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

