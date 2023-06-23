Friday
At The Queen's Club
London
Purse: €2,195,175
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from Cinch Championships at The Queen's Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Alex de Minaur (7), Australia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Holger Rune (2), Denmark, def. Lorenzo Musetti (6), Italy, 6-4, 7-5.
Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Cameron Norrie (5), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (1).
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Taylor Fritz, United States, and Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.