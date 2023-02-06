Monday

At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee

Cordoba, Argentina

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Red clay

CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Monday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Bernabe Zapata Miralles (8), Spain, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Guillermo Duran and Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, def. Federico Coria and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

