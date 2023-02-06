Monday
At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee
Cordoba, Argentina
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Red clay
CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Monday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Bernabe Zapata Miralles (8), Spain, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Guillermo Duran and Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, def. Federico Coria and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.
