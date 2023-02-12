Sunday
At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee
Cordoba, Argentina
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Red clay
CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Championship
Sebastian Baez (4), Argentina, def. Federico Coria (6), Argentina, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Championship
Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (2), Argentina, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (3), France, 6-4, 6-4.
