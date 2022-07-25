Monday

At ITC Stella Maris

Umag, Croatia

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

UMAG, CROATIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Croatia Open Umag at ITC Stella Maris (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Giulio Zeppieri, Italy, def. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-4, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.

