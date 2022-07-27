Wednesday

At ITC Stella Maris

Umag, Croatia

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

UMAG, CROATIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Croatia Open Umag at ITC Stella Maris (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Giulio Zeppieri, Italy, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Alex Molcan (5), Slovakia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Andrey Golubev (4), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (2), Brazil, def. Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-4, 7-5.

