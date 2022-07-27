Wednesday
At ITC Stella Maris
Umag, Croatia
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
UMAG, CROATIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Croatia Open Umag at ITC Stella Maris (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Giulio Zeppieri, Italy, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Alex Molcan (5), Slovakia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Andrey Golubev (4), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (2), Brazil, def. Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-4, 7-5.
