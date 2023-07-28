Friday
At ITC Stella Maris
Umag, Croatia
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
UMAG, CROATIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Croatia Open Umag at ITC Stella Maris (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Matteo Arnaldi (7), Italy, def. Jiri Lehecka (1), Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Dino Prizmic, Croatia, 7-6 (2), 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Blaz Rola, Slovenia, and Nino Serdarusic, Croatia, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (2), France, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
