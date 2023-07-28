Friday

At ITC Stella Maris

Umag, Croatia

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

UMAG, CROATIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Croatia Open Umag at ITC Stella Maris (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Matteo Arnaldi (7), Italy, def. Jiri Lehecka (1), Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Dino Prizmic, Croatia, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Blaz Rola, Slovenia, and Nino Serdarusic, Croatia, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (2), France, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

