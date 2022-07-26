Tuesday
At ITC Stella Maris
Umag, Croatia
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
UMAG, CROATIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Croatia Open Umag at ITC Stella Maris (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. Dino Prizmic, Croatia, 6-4, 3-0, ret.
Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.
Corentin Moutet, France, def. Daniel Altmaier (6), Germany, 6-4, 6-2.
Alex Molcan (5), Slovakia, def. Duje Ajdukovic, Croatia, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (2), Brazil, def. Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and Albano Olivetti, France, 3-6, 6-3, 11-9.
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (3), Britain, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.