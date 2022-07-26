Tuesday

At ITC Stella Maris

Umag, Croatia

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

UMAG, CROATIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Croatia Open Umag at ITC Stella Maris (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. Dino Prizmic, Croatia, 6-4, 3-0, ret.

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Daniel Altmaier (6), Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Alex Molcan (5), Slovakia, def. Duje Ajdukovic, Croatia, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (2), Brazil, def. Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and Albano Olivetti, France, 3-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (3), Britain, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you