Sunday
At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex
Dallas
Purse: $737,580
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
DALLAS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Championship
Yibing Wu, China, def. John Isner (5), United States, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (12).
Men's Doubles
Championship
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (2), United States, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.
