Sunday

At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex

Dallas

Purse: $737,580

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

DALLAS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Championship

Yibing Wu, China, def. John Isner (5), United States, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (12).

Men's Doubles

Championship

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (2), United States, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you