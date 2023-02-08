Wednesday
At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex
Dallas
Purse: $737,580
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
DALLAS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Zachary Svajda, United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, def. Gabriel Diallo, Canada, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).
Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Jeffrey John Wolf (6), United States, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, and William Blumberg, United States, def. Mitchell Krueger and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (2), United States, def. Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, and Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-7.
Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, def. Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, and Hunter Reese, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (7).
