Saturday

At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex

Dallas

Purse: $737,580

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

DALLAS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

John Isner (5), United States, def. Jeffrey John Wolf (6), United States, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Yibing Wu, China, def. Taylor Fritz (1), United States, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (2), United States, def. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, India, 7-6 (11), 7-5.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan (4), Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

