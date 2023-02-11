Saturday
At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex
Dallas
Purse: $737,580
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
DALLAS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
John Isner (5), United States, def. Jeffrey John Wolf (6), United States, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Yibing Wu, China, def. Taylor Fritz (1), United States, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (2), United States, def. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, India, 7-6 (11), 7-5.
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan (4), Japan, 6-3, 6-2.
