Monday

At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex

Dallas

Purse: $737,580

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

DALLAS (AP) _ Results Monday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Alex Rybakov, United States, def. Elmar Ejupovic, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Zachary Svajda, United States, def. Stefan Kozlov (7), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Brandon Holt (4), United States, def. Gabriel Diallo (5), Canada, 7-6, 7-6.

Fernando Verdasco (1), Spain, def. Mitchell Krueger (6), United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Jack Sock, United States, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, def. Adam Neff and Pranav Kumar, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-4.

