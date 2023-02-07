Monday
At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex
Dallas
Purse: $737,580
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
DALLAS (AP) _ Results Monday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Alex Rybakov, United States, def. Elmar Ejupovic, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.
Zachary Svajda, United States, def. Stefan Kozlov (7), United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Brandon Holt (4), United States, def. Gabriel Diallo (5), Canada, 7-6, 7-6.
Fernando Verdasco (1), Spain, def. Mitchell Krueger (6), United States, 6-4, 7-5.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Jack Sock, United States, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, def. Adam Neff and Pranav Kumar, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.