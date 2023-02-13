Monday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Monday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, def. Tung-Lin Wu, Taiwan, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Yoshihito Nishioka (5), Japan, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-3, 0-6, 6-4.

Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Alex Lawson and Brandon Holt, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you