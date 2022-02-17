Thursday

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $593,895

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Hugo Nys (2), Monaco, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

