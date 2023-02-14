Tuesday
At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center
Delray Beach, Fla.
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Jeffrey John Wolf (9), United States, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 7-5, 6-3.
Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-2, 6-2.
Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.
Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1).
Matija Pecotic, Croatia, def. Jack Sock, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Marcos Giron, United States, def. Ben Shelton (8), United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, def. Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, and Hunter Reese, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.
Julian Cash and Henry Patten (4), Britain, def. Denis Kudla and Christian Harrison, United States, 6-2, 6-3.
