Monday
Delray Beach, Fla.
Purse: $593,895
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-6 (8), 6-3.
Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 7-5, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (3), Kazakhstan, def. William Blumberg and Tommy Paul, United States, 7-5, 6-7, 10-8.
Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-3, 7-5.