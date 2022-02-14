Monday

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $593,895

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 7-5, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (3), Kazakhstan, def. William Blumberg and Tommy Paul, United States, 7-5, 6-7, 10-8.

Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

