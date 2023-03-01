Wednesday

At Dubai Tennis Stadium

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $2,855,495

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Andrey Rublev (2), Russia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3).

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, def. Christopher O'Connell, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Fabrice Martin, France, and Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (4), Poland, 6-3, 7-6 (13).

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

