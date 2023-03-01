Wednesday
At Dubai Tennis Stadium
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $2,855,495
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Dubai Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Andrey Rublev (2), Russia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3).
Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, def. Christopher O'Connell, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Fabrice Martin, France, and Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (4), Poland, 6-3, 7-6 (13).
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
