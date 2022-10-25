Tuesday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna

Purse: €2,349,180

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Erste Bank Open at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-4, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6).

Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, def. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

