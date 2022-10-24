Monday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna

Purse: €2,349,180

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA (AP) _ Results Monday from Erste Bank Open at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Quentin Halys, France, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz (4), United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, 1-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 12-10.

