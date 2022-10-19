Wednesday

At Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €648,130

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Wednesday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Manuel Guinard, France, def. Geoffrey Blancaneaux, France, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (0), 6-4.

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Daniel Evans (5), Britain, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 6-2, 6-1.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

