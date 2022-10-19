Wednesday
At Lotto Arena
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: €648,130
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Wednesday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Manuel Guinard, France, def. Geoffrey Blancaneaux, France, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (0), 6-4.
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Daniel Evans (5), Britain, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 6-2, 6-1.
Richard Gasquet, France, def. Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, 7-6 (6), 7-5.
