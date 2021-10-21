Thursday
At Lotto Arena
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: €508,600
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Thursday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Lloyd Harris (7), South Africa, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Benoit Paire, France, and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, walkover.
Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, 6-3, ret.