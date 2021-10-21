Thursday

At Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €508,600

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Thursday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Lloyd Harris (7), South Africa, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Benoit Paire, France, and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, walkover.

Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, 6-3, ret.

