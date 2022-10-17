Monday

At Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €648,130

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Monday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Tim van Rijthoven (1), Netherlands, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, 7-6, 6-3.

Jesper de Jong (6), Netherlands, def. Manuel Guinard (4), France, 7-6, 6-2.

Dominic Stephan Stricker (2), Switzerland, def. Nicolas Alvarez Varona (7), Spain, 7-6, ret.

Luca van Assche (8), France, def. Geoffrey Blancaneaux (3), France, 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Daniel Evans (5), Britain, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Ruben Bemelmans and Alexander Blockx, Belgium, 6-0, 6-2.

