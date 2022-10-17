Monday
At Lotto Arena
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: €648,130
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Monday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Tim van Rijthoven (1), Netherlands, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, 7-6, 6-3.
Jesper de Jong (6), Netherlands, def. Manuel Guinard (4), France, 7-6, 6-2.
Dominic Stephan Stricker (2), Switzerland, def. Nicolas Alvarez Varona (7), Spain, 7-6, ret.
Luca van Assche (8), France, def. Geoffrey Blancaneaux (3), France, 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Jack Draper, Britain, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 6-1, 6-2.
Daniel Evans (5), Britain, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Ruben Bemelmans and Alexander Blockx, Belgium, 6-0, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.