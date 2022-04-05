Tuesday
At River Oaks Country Club
Houston
Purse: $594,950
Surface: Red clay
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Jenson Brooksby (8), United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Steven Diez, Canada, 6-3, 6-2.
Mitchell Krueger, United States, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 5-1, ret.
Sam Querrey, United States, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-6 (0), 3-6, 7-6 (6).
Steve Johnson, United States, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Fernando Romboli, Brazil, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-3, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.