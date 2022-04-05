Tuesday

At River Oaks Country Club

Houston

Purse: $594,950

Surface: Red clay

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Jenson Brooksby (8), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Steven Diez, Canada, 6-3, 6-2.

Mitchell Krueger, United States, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 5-1, ret.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-6 (0), 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Fernando Romboli, Brazil, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

