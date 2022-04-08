Friday
At River Oaks Country Club
Houston
Purse: $594,950
Surface: Red clay
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, walkover.
Reilly Opelka (3), United States, def. Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-5.
Cristian Garin (5), Chile, def. Taylor Fritz (2), United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, def. William Blumberg and Max Jacob Schnur, United States, 6-3, 7-5.
