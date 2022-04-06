Wednesday

At River Oaks Country Club

Houston

Purse: $594,950

Surface: Red clay

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Tommy Paul (7), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Galloway and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Santiago Gonzalez (2), Mexico, 6-4, 6-4.

Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, and Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (1), Australia, def. Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

William Blumberg and Max Jacob Schnur, United States, def. Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, and Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

