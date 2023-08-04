Friday
At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel
Kitzbuhel, Austria
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (1), Argentina, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4.
Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Laslo Djere (5), Serbia, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (8).
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (4), Kazakhstan, def. Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler (1), Austria, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (3), France, 7-5, 7-6 (11).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.