Friday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (1), Argentina, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Laslo Djere (5), Serbia, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (8).

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (4), Kazakhstan, def. Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler (1), Austria, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (3), France, 7-5, 7-6 (11).

