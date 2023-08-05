Saturday
At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel
Kitzbuhel, Austria
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Championship
Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-3, 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Championship
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler (1), Austria, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (4), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.
