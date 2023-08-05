Saturday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Championship

Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-3, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Championship

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler (1), Austria, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (4), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

