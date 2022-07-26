Tuesday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Pedro Martinez (7), Spain, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Lorenzo Sonego (9), Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, def. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, 6-3, 1-6, 10-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

