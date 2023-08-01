Tuesday
At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel
Kitzbuhel, Austria
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Daniel Altmaier (8), Germany, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.
Laslo Djere (5), Serbia, def. Christopher O'Connell, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-3, 6-4.
Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2.
Zhang Zhizhen, China, def. Dusan Lajovic (7), Serbia, 6-3, 6-2.
