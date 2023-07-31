Monday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Luca van Assche, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 10-7.

