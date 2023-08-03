Thursday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (1), Argentina, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (4), Kazakhstan, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, 6-3, 6-2.

Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (2), Italy, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you