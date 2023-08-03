Thursday
At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel
Kitzbuhel, Austria
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (1), Argentina, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (4), Kazakhstan, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, 6-3, 6-2.
Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (2), Italy, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).
