Wednesday
At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel
Kitzbuhel, Austria
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Pedro Martinez (7), Spain, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-3, 6-4.
Roberto Bautista Agut (3), Spain, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-1, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, walkover.
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, 6-4, 6-1.
