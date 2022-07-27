Wednesday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Pedro Martinez (7), Spain, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut (3), Spain, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-1, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, walkover.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, 6-4, 6-1.

