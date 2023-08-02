Wednesday
At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel
Kitzbuhel, Austria
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (1), Argentina, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.
Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena (6), Spain, 6-1, 6-2.
Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Sebastian Ofner (4), Austria, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Daniel Altmaier (8), Germany, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8).
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (3), France, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 11-9.
Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (2), Italy, def. Filip Misolic and Joel Schwaerzler, Austria, 7-5, 6-3.
