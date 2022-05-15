Sunday
At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives
Geneva
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
GENEVA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Geneva Open at Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Johan Nikles, Switzerland, def. Lukas Rosol (8), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.
Christopher O'Connell (5), Australia, def. Benjamin Hassan, Germany, 7-6, 6-4.
Marco Cecchinato (4), Italy, def. Pablo Cuevas (6), Uruguay, 6-1, 6-3.
Facundo Bagnis (1), Argentina, def. Vitaliy Sachko (7), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Tommy Paul (6), United States, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Hunter Reese, United States, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-3, 6-4.
