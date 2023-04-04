Tuesday
At Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech
Marrakech, Morocco
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
MARRAKECH, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Grand Prix Hassan II at Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Nicolas Jarry (8), Chile, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Maxime Cressy (5), United States, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1.
Pavel Kotov, Russia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (5).
Dimitar Kuzmanov, Bulgaria, def. Hugo Grenier, France, 6-3, 6-4.
Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Adam Moundir, Morocco, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Christopher O'Connell, Australia, def. Riccardo Bonadio, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.
Alexandre Muller, France, def. Richard Gasquet (6), France, 6-4, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler (3), Austria, def. Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-5, 6-3.
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Sander Arends, Netherlands, def. Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
