Saturday
At Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech
Marrakech, Morocco
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
MARRAKECH, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Grand Prix Hassan II at Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
David Goffin, Belgium, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.
Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Laslo Djere (8), Serbia, 6-1, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Championship
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Andrea Vavassori, Italy, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, 6-1, 7-5.
