Saturday

At Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech

Marrakech, Morocco

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Grand Prix Hassan II at Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Laslo Djere (8), Serbia, 6-1, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Championship

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Andrea Vavassori, Italy, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, 6-1, 7-5.

